Brave History October 3rd, 2018 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, .38 SPECIAL, GRAVE DIGGER, SEVENDUST, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, DIAMOND HEAD, AEROSMITH, TWISTED SISTER

October 3, 2018, 18 minutes ago

Happy 56th Birthday Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962

 

Happy 52nd Birthday Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966

 

Happy 67th Birthday Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951

Happy 51st Birthday Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967

Happy 46th Birthday Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990
On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.

Happy 38th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 38th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 24th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005

Happy 12th Birthday BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012



