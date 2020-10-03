Brave History October 3rd, 2020 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, .38 SPECIAL, GRAVE DIGGER, SEVENDUST, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, DIAMOND HEAD, AEROSMITH, TWISTED SISTER

October 3, 2020, 41 minutes ago

news rarities motley crue .38 special tesla grave digger sevendust stevie ray vaughan diamond head aerosmith twisted sister

Brave History October 3rd, 2020 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, .38 SPECIAL, GRAVE DIGGER, SEVENDUST, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, DIAMOND HEAD, AEROSMITH, TWISTED SISTER

Happy 58th Birthday Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962

Happy 54th Birthday Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966

Happy 69th Birthday Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951

Happy 53rd Birthday Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967

Happy 48th Birthday Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990
On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.

Happy 40th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 40th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 26th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews