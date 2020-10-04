Brave History October 4th, 2020 - SAVATAGE, TRIUMPH, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, BORKNAGAR, ENTOMBED, DREAM THEATER, RAGE, EXODUS, SOULFLY , RUNNING WILD, And More!

Happy 29th Birthday SAVATAGE's Streets: A Rock Opera - October 4th, 1991



Happy 67th Birthday Gil Moore (TRIUMPH) - October 4th, 1953



Happy 52nd Birthday Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SERIOUS BLACK) – October 4th, 1968



R.I.P. Erik "Grim" Brødreskift (BORKNAGAR, IMMORTAL, GORGOROTH): December 23rd, 1969 – October 4th, 1999



Happy 27th Birthday ENTOMBED's Wolverine Blues - October 4th, 1993



Happy 26th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Awake - October 4th, 1994



Happy 21st Birthday RAGE’s Ghosts - October 4th, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday EXODUS’ Shovel Headed Kill Machine - October 4th, 2005



Happy 15th Birthday SOULFLY’s Dark Ages – October 4th, 2005



Happy 7th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Resilient – October 4th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SOULFLY’s Savages – October 4th, 2013



Happy 1st Birthday THE DARKNESS’ Easter Is Cancelled – October 4th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday EXHUMED’s Horror – October 4th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday GATECREEPER’s Deserted – October 4th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday HELLOWEEN’s United Alive – October 4th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Heart Like A Grave – October 4th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Primal Future: 2019 October 4th, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's There Is Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It... - October 4th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday NORTHERN OAK’s Of Roots And Flesh – October 4th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday (October 4th, 2019)

DYSRHYTHMIA’s Terminal Threshold

IN MOURNING’s Garden Of Storms

ISSUES’ Beautiful Oblivion

NIGHTSTALKER’s Great Hallucinations

PAUL MASVIDAL’s Human (EP)

WE LOST THE SEA’s Triumph & Disaster

WILLIAM DUVALL’s One Alone