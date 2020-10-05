Brave History October 5th, 2020 - LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, TESLA, TNT, SACRAMENTUM, SWEET, GOTTHARD, RIOT, SAXON, DEF LEPPARD, RHAPSODY, And More!
October 5, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 50th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin III - October 5th, 1970
Happy 73rd Birthday Brian Johnson (AC/DC, GEORDIE) - October 5th, 1947
R.I.P “Fast” Eddie Clarke (MOTORHEAD, FASTWAY) - October 5th, 1950 - January 10th, 2018
Happy 61st Birthday Troy Luccketta (TESLA) - October 5th, 1959
Happy 57th Birthday Ronni Le Tekro (born Rolf Ågrim Tekrø; TNT) - October 5th, 1963
Happy 46th Birthday Anders Brolycke (SACRAMENTUM) – October 5th, 1974
R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997
R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD): August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010
Happy 41st Birthday RIOT's Narita - October 5th, 1979
Happy 39th Birthday SAXON's Denim And Leather - October 5th, 1981
Happy 27th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Retro Active - October 5th, 1993
Happy 22nd Birthday RHAPSODY’s Symphony Of Enchanted Lands - October 5th, 1998
More releases on this day:
Happy 16th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Live At Budokan - October 5th, 2004
Happy 11th Birthday MARIONETTE's Enemies - October 5th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday JOE SATRIANI's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards - October 5th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday
REBELLION’s The Best Of Viking History - October 5th, 2012
SYLOSIS’ Monolith - October 5th, 2012