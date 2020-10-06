Brave History October 6th, 2020 - KISS, METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, HURRICANE, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, SANCTUARY, And More!
October 6, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 11th Birthday KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009
Happy 34th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986
Happy 69th Birthday Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951
Happy 62nd Birthday Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958
Happy 54th Birthday Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966
Happy 22nd Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998
Happy 22nd Birthday SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998
Happy 6th Birthday SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday (October 6th, 2006)
BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid
PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons
Happy 11th Birthday (October 6th, 2009)
ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind
HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte
HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living
POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere
Happy 6th Birthday ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014