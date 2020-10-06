Brave History October 6th, 2020 - KISS, METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, HURRICANE, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, SANCTUARY, And More!

Happy 11th Birthday KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009



Happy 34th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986



Happy 69th Birthday Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951



Happy 62nd Birthday Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958



Happy 54th Birthday Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966



Happy 22nd Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998



Happy 22nd Birthday SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998



Happy 6th Birthday SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (October 6th, 2006)

BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid

PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons

Happy 11th Birthday (October 6th, 2009)

ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind

HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte

HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living

POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere

Happy 6th Birthday ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014