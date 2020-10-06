Brave History October 6th, 2020 - KISS, METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, HURRICANE, GUNS N' ROSES, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, SANCTUARY, And More!

October 6, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities metal church reo speedwagon hurricane guns n' roses my dying bride sepultura kiss sanctuary

Happy 11th Birthday KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009

Happy 34th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986

Happy 69th Birthday Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951

Happy 62nd Birthday Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958

Happy 54th Birthday Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966

Happy 22nd Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998

Happy 22nd Birthday SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998

Happy 6th Birthday SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (October 6th, 2006)
BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid 
PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons 

Happy 11th Birthday (October 6th, 2009)
ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind 
HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte 
HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living 
POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere

Happy 6th Birthday ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014



ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

