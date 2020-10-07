Brave History October 7th, 2020 - SLAYER, METAL CHURCH, EXODUS, KROKUS, STYX, BON JOVI, STAN BUSH, RICHARD WRIGHT, MY DYING BRIDE, ROTTING CHRIST, LIVING COLOUR, SIXX:A.M., And More!

Happy 34th Birthday SLAYER's Reign In Blood - October 7th, 1986



Happy 27th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Hanging In The Balance - October 7th, 1993



Happy 33rd Birthday EXODUS’ Pleasures Of The Flesh – October 7th, 1987



Happy 69th Birthday Marc Storace (KROKUS) - October 7th, 1951



Happy 67th Birthday Ricky Lynn Phillips (STYX, THE BABYS, BAD ENGLISH, COVERDALE-PAGE) - October 7th, 1953



Happy 67th Birthday Tico Torres (BON JOVI) - October 7th, 1953



Happy 62nd Birthday Stan Bush – October 7th, 1958



Happy 24th Birthday RICHARD WRIGHT's (PINK FLOYD) Broken China - October 7th, 1986



Happy 24th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s Like Gods Of The Sun - October 7th, 1996



Happy 23rd Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s A Dead Poem - October 7th, 1997



Happy 17th Birthday LIVING COLOUR’s Collideoscope - October 7th, 2003



Happy 6th Birthday SIXX:A.M.’s Modern Vintage – October 7th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday:

AS YOU DROWN’s Rat King – October 7th, 2011

BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Animation Of Entomology (EP) - October 7th, 2011

THREAT SIGNAL's Threat Signal - October 7th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday:

GODFLESH’s A World Lit Only By Fire – October 7th, 2014

RIGOR MORTIS’ Slaves To The Grave – October 7th, 2014

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITON’s Ride On – October 7th, 2014