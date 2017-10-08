Brave History October 8th, 2017 - RAVEN, RAMONES, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, SOUNDGARDEN, STUCK MOJO, BON JOVI, CAULDRON, And More!

October 8, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal

Happy 59th Birthday John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958

R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004

Happy 46th Birthday HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971

Happy 29th Birthday BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988

Happy 26th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991

Happy 21st Birthday STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996

Happy 15th Birthday BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002

Happy 5th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness (compilation) – October 8th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday:
KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013
ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013

Featured Audio

EXHUMED - "Defenders Of The Grave" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GOD Premiers “I Am”

Latest Reviews