Brave History October 8th, 2019 - RAVEN, RAMONES, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, SOUNDGARDEN, STUCK MOJO, BON JOVI, CAULDRON, And More!

October 8, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities raven ramones hawkwind bathory soundgarden stuck mojo bon jovi cauldron

Brave History October 8th, 2019 - RAVEN, RAMONES, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, SOUNDGARDEN, STUCK MOJO, BON JOVI, CAULDRON, And More!

Happy 61st Birthday John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958

R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004

Happy 48th Birthday HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971

Happy 31st Birthday BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988

Happy 28th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991

Happy 23rd Birthday STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996

Happy 17th Birthday BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002

Happy 7th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness (compilation) – October 8th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday:
KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013
ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013



Featured Audio

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

MESSORA - "The Door" (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews