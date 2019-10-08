Brave History October 8th, 2019 - RAVEN, RAMONES, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, SOUNDGARDEN, STUCK MOJO, BON JOVI, CAULDRON, And More!

October 8, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 61st Birthday John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958



R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004



Happy 48th Birthday HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971



Happy 31st Birthday BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988



Happy 28th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991



Happy 23rd Birthday STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996



Happy 17th Birthday BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002



Happy 7th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness (compilation) – October 8th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday:

KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013

ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013

A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013