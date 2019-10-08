Brave History October 8th, 2019 - RAVEN, RAMONES, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, SOUNDGARDEN, STUCK MOJO, BON JOVI, CAULDRON, And More!
Happy 61st Birthday John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958
R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004
Happy 48th Birthday HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971
Happy 31st Birthday BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988
Happy 28th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991
Happy 23rd Birthday STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996
Happy 17th Birthday BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002
Happy 7th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness (compilation) – October 8th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday:
KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013
ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013