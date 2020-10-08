Brave History October 8th, 2020 - RAVEN, RAMONES, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, SOUNDGARDEN, STUCK MOJO, BON JOVI, CAULDRON, And More!
October 8, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 62nd Birthday John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958
R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004
Happy 49th Birthday HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971
Happy 32nd Birthday BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988
Happy 29th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991
Happy 24th Birthday STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996
Happy 18th Birthday BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002
Happy 8th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness (compilation) – October 8th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday (October 8th, 2013)
KORN’s The Paradigm Shift
ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy