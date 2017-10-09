Brave History October 9th, 2017 - SCORPIONS, THE WHO, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, THE BEATLES, JUDAS PRIEST, ARMORED SAINT, SLAYER, INFECTIOUS GROOVES, SAVATAGE, HAMMERFALL, MY DYING BRIDE, OVERKILL, MEGADETH, KISS, DIO, And More!
Happy 41st Birthday SCORPIONS' Virgin Killer - October 9th, 1976
R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO): October 9th, 1946 - June 27th, 2002
Happy 64th Birthday Sharon Rachel Osbourne - October 9th, 1952
Happy 45th Birthday Fabio Lione (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) - October 9th, 1973
R.I.P. JOHN LENNON (THE BEATLES): October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980
Happy 39th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Killing Machine/ Hell Bent for Leather - October 9th, 1978
Happy 33rd Birthday ARMORED SAINT's March Of The Saint - October 9th, 1984
Happy 27th Birthday SLAYER's Seasons In The Abyss - October 9th, 1990
Happy 26th Birthday INFECTIOUS GROOVES - The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move... It's The Infectious Grooves - October 9th, 1991
Happy 22nd Birthday SAVATAGE - Japan Live '94 - October 9th, 1995
Happy 17th Birthday HAMMERFALL's Renegade - October 9th, 2000
Happy 10th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Line of Deathless Kings - October 9th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday OVERKILL’s Immortalis - October 9th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday MEGADETH’s Warchest – October 9th, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday KISS' Monster - October 9th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday DIO’s The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 (compilation) – October 9th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday ASTRAL DOORS’ New Revelation - October 9th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday:
BELPHEGOR's Walpurgis Rites - Hexenwahn - October 9th, 2009
LIFELOVE's Dekadens EP - October 9th, 2009
MOB RULES' Astral Hand EP - October 9th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday:
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Death Is The Only Mortal – October 9th, 2012
AUGUST BURNS RED’s August Burns Red Presents: Sledding’ Hill – October 9th, 2012
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence – October 9th, 2012
CONVERGE’s All We Love We Leave Behind – October 9th, 2012
DAYLIGHT DIES’ A Frail Becoming – October 9th, 2012
MALIGNANCY’s Eugenics – October 9th, 2012
NONPOINT’s Nonpoint – October 9th, 2012
SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Fire Is Mine – October 9th, 2012
TEXAS IN JULY’s Texas In July – October 9th, 2012
WEAPON’s Embers And Revelations – October 9th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday NONEXIST’s Throne Of Scars – October 9th, 2015