Brave History September 10th, 2019 - AEROSMITH, SLADE, ENUFF Z'NUFF, KISS, RUSH, HIGH ON FIRE, SWASHBUCKLE, KAMELOT, VOLBEAT, And AEON ZEN!

September 10, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 69th Birthday Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) - September 10th, 1950

Happy 69th Birthday Donald George Powell (SLADE) - September 10th, 1950

Happy 51st Birthday Chip Z’Nuff (ENUFF Z’NUFF) - September 10th, 1968

Happy 44th Birthday KISS Alive! - September 10th, 1975

Happy 23rd Birthday RUSH's Test For Echo - September 10th, 1996

Happy 12th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE's Death Is This Communion - September 10th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday SWASHBUCKLE's Crime Always Pays... - September 10th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday KAMELOT's Poetry For The Poisoned - September 10th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday VOLBEAT's Beyond Hell/Above Heaven - September 10th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday AEON ZEN’s Enigma – September 10th, 2012



