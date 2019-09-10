Brave History September 10th, 2019 - AEROSMITH, SLADE, ENUFF Z'NUFF, KISS, RUSH, HIGH ON FIRE, SWASHBUCKLE, KAMELOT, VOLBEAT, And AEON ZEN!

September 10, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 69th Birthday Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) - September 10th, 1950



Happy 69th Birthday Donald George Powell (SLADE) - September 10th, 1950



Happy 51st Birthday Chip Z’Nuff (ENUFF Z’NUFF) - September 10th, 1968



Happy 44th Birthday KISS Alive! - September 10th, 1975



Happy 23rd Birthday RUSH's Test For Echo - September 10th, 1996



Happy 12th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE's Death Is This Communion - September 10th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday SWASHBUCKLE's Crime Always Pays... - September 10th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday KAMELOT's Poetry For The Poisoned - September 10th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday VOLBEAT's Beyond Hell/Above Heaven - September 10th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday AEON ZEN’s Enigma – September 10th, 2012

