Brave History September 10th, 2020 - AEROSMITH, SLADE, ENUFF Z'NUFF, KISS, RUSH, HIGH ON FIRE, SWASHBUCKLE, KAMELOT, VOLBEAT, And AEON ZEN!

September 10, 2020, 7 minutes ago

Happy 70th Birthday Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) - September 10th, 1950

Happy 70th Birthday Donald George Powell (SLADE) - September 10th, 1950

Happy 52nd Birthday Chip Z’Nuff (ENUFF Z’NUFF) - September 10th, 1968

Happy 45th Birthday KISS Alive! - September 10th, 1975

Happy 24th Birthday RUSH's Test For Echo - September 10th, 1996

Happy 13th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE's Death Is This Communion - September 10th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday SWASHBUCKLE's Crime Always Pays... - September 10th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday KAMELOT's Poetry For The Poisoned - September 10th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday VOLBEAT's Beyond Hell/Above Heaven - September 10th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday AEON ZEN’s Enigma – September 10th, 2012



