Brave History September 11th, 2020 - WARRANT, STYX, FOREIGNER, SLAYER, MEGADETH, MASTODON, ICED EARTH, THREAT SIGNAL, CRYPTOPSY, KITTIE, LEAVES' EYES, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

September 11, 2020, 35 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities warrant styx foreigner slayer megadeth mastodon iced earth secrets of the moon threat signla beastwars cryptopsy kittie bring me the horizon leaves' eyes stratovarius

Happy 30th Birthday WARRANT's Cherry Pie - September 11th, 1990

Happy 67th Birthday Tommy Roland Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES) - September 11th, 1953

Happy 41st Birthday FOREIGNER's Head Games - September 11th, 1979

Happy 19th Birthday SLAYER’s God Hates Us All - September 11th, 2001

Happy 18th Birthday MEGADETH’s Still Alive...And Well? - September 11th, 2002

Happy 14th Birthday MASTODON's Blood Mountain - September 11th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday ICED EARTH's Framing Armageddon: Something Wicked Part 1 - September 11th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON's Privilegivm - September 11th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday THREAT SIGNAL's Vigilance - September 11th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Beastwars – September 11th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday CLOUDSCAPE’s New Era – September 11th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – September 11th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday KITTIE’s Not So…Safe (compilation) – September 11th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON’s That’s The Spirit – September 11th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ King Of Kings – September 11th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday SLAYER’s Repentless – September 11th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Eternal – September 11th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday (September 11th, 2012)
PROTOTYPE’s Catalyst 
SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s The New Eve 



