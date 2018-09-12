Brave History September 12th, 2018 - RUSH, PRIMUS, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, AEROSMITH, SATYRICON, VINCE NEIL, METALLICA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, ANTHRAX, THE GATHERING
September 12, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 66th Birthday Neil Peart (RUSH) - September 12th, 1952
Happy 50th Birthday Reid Laurence "Larry" LaLonde (PRIMUS, POSSESSED) - September 12th, 1968
Happy 43rd Birthday PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here - September 12th, 1975
Pink Floyd comment: "In 1975, Pink Floyd's much-loved Wish You Were Here album was released. Coming at a time with some degree of strife within the band, Roger Waters noted that 'most of us didn't wish we were there at all; we wished we were somewhere else,' Nevertheless, the tension gave a certain edge to the album, and amplified the central theme of absence."
Happy 43rd Birthday THIN LIZZY's Fighting - September 12th, 1975
Happy 29th Birthday AEROSMITH's Pump - September 12th, 1989
Happy 24th Birthday SATYRICON's The Shadowthrone - September 12th, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday VINCE NEIL's Carved In Stone - September 12th, 1995
Happy 10th Birthday METALLICA's Death Magnetic - September 12th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Shot To Hell - September 12th, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday ANTHRAX's Worship Music - September 12th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday THE GATHERING’s Disclosure - September 12th, 2012
(Neil Peart photo by: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)