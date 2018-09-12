Brave History September 12th, 2018 - RUSH, PRIMUS, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, AEROSMITH, SATYRICON, VINCE NEIL, METALLICA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, ANTHRAX, THE GATHERING

September 12, 2018, an hour ago

news rarities rush primus pink floyd thin lizzy aerosmith satyricon vince neil metallica black label society anthrax the gathering

Brave History September 12th, 2018 - RUSH, PRIMUS, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, AEROSMITH, SATYRICON, VINCE NEIL, METALLICA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, ANTHRAX, THE GATHERING

Happy 66th Birthday Neil Peart (RUSH) - September 12th, 1952
 

Happy 50th Birthday Reid Laurence "Larry" LaLonde (PRIMUS, POSSESSED) - September 12th, 1968
 

Happy 43rd Birthday PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here - September 12th, 1975
Pink Floyd comment: "In 1975, Pink Floyd's much-loved Wish You Were Here album was released. Coming at a time with some degree of strife within the band, Roger Waters noted that 'most of us didn't wish we were there at all; we wished we were somewhere else,' Nevertheless, the tension gave a certain edge to the album, and amplified the central theme of absence."
 
 

Happy 43rd Birthday THIN LIZZY's Fighting - September 12th, 1975
 

Happy 29th Birthday AEROSMITH's Pump - September 12th, 1989
 

Happy 24th Birthday SATYRICON's The Shadowthrone - September 12th, 1994
 

Happy 23rd Birthday VINCE NEIL's Carved In Stone - September 12th, 1995
 

 Happy 10th Birthday METALLICA's Death Magnetic - September 12th, 2008
 

Happy 12th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Shot To Hell - September 12th, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday ANTHRAX's Worship Music - September 12th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday THE GATHERING’s Disclosure - September 12th, 2012

(Neil Peart photo by: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)



Featured Audio

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

Featured Video

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

Latest Reviews