Brave History September 12th, 2020 - RUSH, PRIMUS, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, AEROSMITH, SATYRICON, VINCE NEIL, METALLICA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, ANTHRAX, THE GATHERING

September 12, 2020, an hour ago

R.I.P Neil Peart (RUSH): September 12th, 1952 - January 7th, 2020
 

Happy 52nd Birthday Reid Laurence "Larry" LaLonde (PRIMUS, POSSESSED) - September 12th, 1968
 

Happy 45th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here - September 12th, 1975
Pink Floyd comment: "In 1975, Pink Floyd's much-loved Wish You Were Here album was released. Coming at a time with some degree of strife within the band, Roger Waters noted that 'most of us didn't wish we were there at all; we wished we were somewhere else,' Nevertheless, the tension gave a certain edge to the album, and amplified the central theme of absence."
 
 

Happy 45th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Fighting - September 12th, 1975
 

Happy 31st Birthday AEROSMITH's Pump - September 12th, 1989
 

Happy 26th Birthday SATYRICON's The Shadowthrone - September 12th, 1994
 

Happy 25th Birthday VINCE NEIL's Carved In Stone - September 12th, 1995
 

 Happy 12th Birthday METALLICA's Death Magnetic - September 12th, 2008
 

Happy 14th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Shot To Hell - September 12th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday ANTHRAX's Worship Music - September 12th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday THE GATHERING’s Disclosure - September 12th, 2012

(Neil Peart photo by: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)



