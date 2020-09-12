Brave History September 12th, 2020 - RUSH, PRIMUS, PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY, AEROSMITH, SATYRICON, VINCE NEIL, METALLICA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, ANTHRAX, THE GATHERING
R.I.P Neil Peart (RUSH): September 12th, 1952 - January 7th, 2020
Happy 52nd Birthday Reid Laurence "Larry" LaLonde (PRIMUS, POSSESSED) - September 12th, 1968
Happy 45th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here - September 12th, 1975
Pink Floyd comment: "In 1975, Pink Floyd's much-loved Wish You Were Here album was released. Coming at a time with some degree of strife within the band, Roger Waters noted that 'most of us didn't wish we were there at all; we wished we were somewhere else,' Nevertheless, the tension gave a certain edge to the album, and amplified the central theme of absence."
Happy 45th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Fighting - September 12th, 1975
Happy 31st Birthday AEROSMITH's Pump - September 12th, 1989
Happy 26th Birthday SATYRICON's The Shadowthrone - September 12th, 1994
Happy 25th Birthday VINCE NEIL's Carved In Stone - September 12th, 1995
Happy 12th Birthday METALLICA's Death Magnetic - September 12th, 2008
Happy 14th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Shot To Hell - September 12th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday ANTHRAX's Worship Music - September 12th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday THE GATHERING’s Disclosure - September 12th, 2012
(Neil Peart photo by: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)