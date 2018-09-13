Brave History September 13th, 2018 - KING DIAMOND, MEGADETH, VINNY APPICE, QUIET RIOT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, KISS, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, DREAM THEATER, ONSLAUGHT, POISONBLACK, CARCASS, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988

Happy 57th Birthday Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961

Happy 61st Birthday Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957

Happy 59th Birthday Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959

Happy 51st Birthday Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967 

Happy 34th Birthday KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984

Happy 34th Birthday DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984

Happy 7th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday
AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within (EP) - September 13th, 2010
DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia - September 13th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday
ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate - September 13th, 2011
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne - September 13th, 2011
HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day - September 13th, 2011
PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering - September 13th, 2011
PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde - September 13th, 2011
STEMM's Crossroads - September 13th, 2011
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage - September 13th, 2011



