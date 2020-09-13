Brave History September 13th, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, MEGADETH, VINNY APPICE, QUIET RIOT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, KISS, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, DREAM THEATER, ONSLAUGHT, POISONBLACK, CARCASS, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988



Happy 59th Birthday Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961



Happy 63rd Birthday Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957



Happy 61st Birthday Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959



Happy 53rd Birthday Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967



Happy 36th Birthday KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984



Happy 36th Birthday DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984



Happy 9th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (September 13th, 2010)

AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within (EP)

DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia

Happy 9th Birthday (September 13th, 2011)

ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne

HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day

PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering

PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde

STEMM's Crossroads

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage