Brave History September 13th, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, MEGADETH, VINNY APPICE, QUIET RIOT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, KISS, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, DREAM THEATER, ONSLAUGHT, POISONBLACK, CARCASS, And More!
September 13, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 32nd Birthday KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988
Happy 59th Birthday Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961
Happy 63rd Birthday Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957
Happy 61st Birthday Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959
Happy 53rd Birthday Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967
Happy 36th Birthday KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984
Happy 36th Birthday DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984
Happy 9th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday (September 13th, 2010)
AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within (EP)
DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia
Happy 9th Birthday (September 13th, 2011)
ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne
HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day
PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering
PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde
STEMM's Crossroads
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage