September 13, 2020, an hour ago

Brave History September 13th, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, MEGADETH, VINNY APPICE, QUIET RIOT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, KISS, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, DREAM THEATER, ONSLAUGHT, POISONBLACK, CARCASS, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988

Happy 59th Birthday Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961

Happy 63rd Birthday Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957

Happy 61st Birthday Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959

Happy 53rd Birthday Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967 

Happy 36th Birthday KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984

Happy 36th Birthday DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984

Happy 9th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (September 13th, 2010)
AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within (EP) 
DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia 

Happy 9th Birthday (September 13th, 2011)
ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate 
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne 
HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day 
PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering 
PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde 
STEMM's Crossroads 
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage 



