Brave History September 16th, 2019 - SKID ROW, THE WHO, JAG PANZER, HIRAX, T. REX, DEEP PURPLE, KISS, RAGE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SLASH, And More!
September 16, 2019, 11 minutes ago
Happy 55th Birthday Dave “Snake” Sabo (SKID ROW) - September 16th, 1964
Happy 71st Birthday Kenney Jones (THE WHO, FACES, SMALL FACES) - September 16th, 1948
Happy 57th Birthday John Tetley (JAG PANZER) - September 16th, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Katon W. De Pena (HIRAX) - September 16th, 1963
R.I.P. Marc Bolan (born Mark Feld - T. REX); September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977
Happy 35th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Perfect Strangers - September 16th, 1984
Happy 34th Birthday KISS' Asylum - September 16th, 1985
Happy 16th Birthday RAGE's Soundchaser - September 16th, 2003
Happy 5th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s A Skeletal Domain – September 16th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday SLASH featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS’ World On Fire – September 16th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday:
ARCKANUM's Helvitismyrkr - September 16th, 2011
WE CAME AS ROMANS' Understanding What We've Grown To Be - September 16th, 2011
TASTERS' Reckless Till The End - September 16th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday:
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Reincarnate – September 16th, 2014
TEXAS IN JULY’s Bloodwork – September 16th, 2014