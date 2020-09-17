Brave History September 17th, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, GUNS N' ROSES, VENOM, BUDGIE, KING'S X, ILL NIÑO, OZZY OSBOURNE, STEVE VAI, SHADOWS FALL, ELVENKING, TÝR, GWAR, And More!
September 17, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 41st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Unleashed In The East - September 17th, 1979
Happy 29th Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' Use Your Illusion I and II - September 17th, 1991
Happy 60th Birthday Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (VENOM) - September 17th, 1960
Happy 67th Birthday BUDGIE's Steve Williams - September 17th, 1953
Happy 59th Birthday Ty Tabor (KING'S X) - September 17th, 1961
Happy 52nd Birthday Ahrue Luster (ILL NIÑO, MACHINE HEAD) - September 17th, 1968
Happy 45th Birthday SCORPIONS' In Trance - September 17th, 1975
Happy 29th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's No More Tears - September 17th, 1991
Happy 24th Birthday STEVE VAI's Fire Garden - September 17th, 1996
Happy 18th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's The Art Of Balance - September 17th, 2002
Happy 10th Birthday ELVENKING's Red Silent Tides - September 17th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday TYR’s Valkyrja – September 17th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday GWAR’s Battle Maximus – September 17th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 16th Birthday ISIS' Oceanic - September 17th, 2002
Happy 10th Birthday (September 17th, 2010)
SECRET SPHERE's Archetype
THERION's Sitra Ahra
Happy 7th Birthday (September 17th, 2013)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s 8:18
EYES SET TO KILL’s Masks
ULCERATE’s Vermis