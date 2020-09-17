Brave History September 17th, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, GUNS N' ROSES, VENOM, BUDGIE, KING'S X, ILL NIÑO, OZZY OSBOURNE, STEVE VAI, SHADOWS FALL, ELVENKING, TÝR, GWAR, And More!

September 17, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities guns n' roses venom budgie king's x ill nino judas priest ozzy osbourne steve vai shadows fall elvenking tyr gwar

Brave History September 17th, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, GUNS N' ROSES, VENOM, BUDGIE, KING'S X, ILL NIÑO, OZZY OSBOURNE, STEVE VAI, SHADOWS FALL, ELVENKING, TÝR, GWAR, And More!

Happy 41st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Unleashed In The East - September 17th, 1979 

Happy 29th Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' Use Your Illusion I and II - September 17th, 1991

Happy 60th Birthday Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (VENOM) - September 17th, 1960

Happy 67th Birthday BUDGIE's Steve Williams - September 17th, 1953 

Happy 59th Birthday Ty Tabor (KING'S X) - September 17th, 1961

Happy 52nd Birthday Ahrue Luster (ILL NIÑO, MACHINE HEAD) - September 17th, 1968

Happy 45th Birthday SCORPIONS' In Trance - September 17th, 1975 

Happy 29th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's No More Tears - September 17th, 1991

Happy 24th Birthday STEVE VAI's Fire Garden - September 17th, 1996

Happy 18th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's The Art Of Balance - September 17th, 2002

Happy 10th Birthday ELVENKING's Red Silent Tides - September 17th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday TYR’s Valkyrja – September 17th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday GWAR’s Battle Maximus – September 17th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday ISIS' Oceanic - September 17th, 2002

Happy 10th Birthday (September 17th, 2010)
SECRET SPHERE's Archetype 
THERION's Sitra Ahra

Happy 7th Birthday (September 17th, 2013)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s 8:18
EYES SET TO KILL’s Masks 
ULCERATE’s Vermis 



Featured Audio

THE RETICENT – “Stage 2 – The Captive” (Heaven And Hell)

THE RETICENT – “Stage 2 – The Captive” (Heaven And Hell)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews