September 18, 2020, 30 minutes ago

Brave History September 18th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, KISS, TNT, LIZZY BORDEN, MAYHEM, RAMONES, TIGERTAILZ, JIMI HENDRIX, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, MOONSPELL, EUROPE, LYNCH MOB, SONATA ARCTICA, DEVIN TOWNSEND, DOWN, ANNIHILATOR, And More!

Happy 50th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Paranoid - September 18th, 1970

Happy 42nd Birthday KISS solo albums from ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY, PETER CRISS - September 18th, 1978

From KISS: "#KISSTORY - September 18, 1978 - the #KISS Solo Albums: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley were released.  Do you own these albums?"

Happy 58th Birthday Antony "Tony" Harnell (SKID ROW, TNT, MOURNING WOOD) - September 18th, 1962

Happy 58th Birthday Joey Scott (LIZZY BORDEN) - September 18th, 1962

Happy 40th Birthday Charles Hedger (MAYHEM, CRADLE OF FILTH) - September 18th, 1980

R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (born Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES); September 18th, 1951 - June 5th, 2002

R.I.P. Pepsi Tate (real name Justin Smith; TIGERTAILZ): March 10th, 1965 - September 18th, 2007

R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX (born Johnny Allen Hendrix): November 27th, 1942 - September 18th, 1970

Happy 38th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Under The Blade - September 18th, 1982

Happy 37th Birthday KISS' Lick It Up - September 18th, 1983

Happy 37th Birthday DOKKEN's Breaking The Chains - September 18th, 1983

Happy 33rd Birthday KISS' Crazy Nights - September 18th, 1987

Happy 19th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Dragontown - September 18th, 2001

Happy 19th Birthday MOONSPELL's Darkness And Hope - September 18th, 2001

Happy 11th Birthday EUROPE's Last Look At Eden - September 18th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday LYNCH MOB's Smoke And Mirrors - September 18th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's The Days Of Grays - September 18th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Epicloud - September 18th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday DOWN’s Down IV Part I - The Purple EP - September 18th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Suicide Society – September 18th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Abysmal – September 18th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s Feel The Misery – September 18th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s The Key – September 18th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (September 18th, 2006)
WARCRY's La Quinta Esencia 
THE ARMS OF PERDITION's Halloween Of Tales

Happy 13th Birthday (September 18th, 2007)
A LIFE ONCE LOST's Iron Gag
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Nocturnal 
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Colors 
BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Machinations Of Dementia 
BROWN BRIGADE's Into The Mouth Of Badd(d)ness 
HANDGUNS' The Sons Of Thunder 
HIMSA's Summon In Thunder 
SUICIDE SILENCE's The Cleansing 
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's Transmetropolitan 

Happy 10th Birthday (September 18th, 2009)
AT VANCE's Ride The Sky
DANGER DANGER's Revolve
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Forever Is The World 

Happy 8th Birthday (September 18th, 2012)
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s I Am
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Alter 
VISION OF DISORDER’s The Cursed Remain Cursed 

Happy 5th Birthday (September 18th, 2015)
ATREYU’s Long Live 
BLESSTHEFALL’s To Those Left Behind 
CHRISTIAN MISTRESS’ To Your Death 
MALEVOLENT CREATION’s Dead Man’s Path 
SEVEN WITCHES’ The Way Of The Wicked 
TANK’s Valley Of Tears 
TESSERACT’s Polaris 



THE RETICENT – “Stage 2 – The Captive” (Heaven And Hell)

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

