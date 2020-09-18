Brave History September 18th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, KISS, TNT, LIZZY BORDEN, MAYHEM, RAMONES, TIGERTAILZ, JIMI HENDRIX, TWISTED SISTER, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, MOONSPELL, EUROPE, LYNCH MOB, SONATA ARCTICA, DEVIN TOWNSEND, DOWN, ANNIHILATOR, And More!
September 18, 2020, 30 minutes ago
Happy 50th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Paranoid - September 18th, 1970
Happy 42nd Birthday KISS solo albums from ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY, PETER CRISS - September 18th, 1978
From KISS: "#KISSTORY - September 18, 1978 - the #KISS Solo Albums: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley were released. Do you own these albums?"
Happy 58th Birthday Antony "Tony" Harnell (SKID ROW, TNT, MOURNING WOOD) - September 18th, 1962
Happy 58th Birthday Joey Scott (LIZZY BORDEN) - September 18th, 1962
Happy 40th Birthday Charles Hedger (MAYHEM, CRADLE OF FILTH) - September 18th, 1980
R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (born Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES); September 18th, 1951 - June 5th, 2002
R.I.P. Pepsi Tate (real name Justin Smith; TIGERTAILZ): March 10th, 1965 - September 18th, 2007
R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX (born Johnny Allen Hendrix): November 27th, 1942 - September 18th, 1970
Happy 38th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Under The Blade - September 18th, 1982
Happy 37th Birthday KISS' Lick It Up - September 18th, 1983
Happy 37th Birthday DOKKEN's Breaking The Chains - September 18th, 1983
Happy 33rd Birthday KISS' Crazy Nights - September 18th, 1987
Happy 19th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Dragontown - September 18th, 2001
Happy 19th Birthday MOONSPELL's Darkness And Hope - September 18th, 2001
Happy 11th Birthday EUROPE's Last Look At Eden - September 18th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday LYNCH MOB's Smoke And Mirrors - September 18th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's The Days Of Grays - September 18th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Epicloud - September 18th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday DOWN’s Down IV Part I - The Purple EP - September 18th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Suicide Society – September 18th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Abysmal – September 18th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s Feel The Misery – September 18th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s The Key – September 18th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday (September 18th, 2006)
WARCRY's La Quinta Esencia
THE ARMS OF PERDITION's Halloween Of Tales
Happy 13th Birthday (September 18th, 2007)
A LIFE ONCE LOST's Iron Gag
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Nocturnal
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Colors
BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Machinations Of Dementia
BROWN BRIGADE's Into The Mouth Of Badd(d)ness
HANDGUNS' The Sons Of Thunder
HIMSA's Summon In Thunder
SUICIDE SILENCE's The Cleansing
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's Transmetropolitan
Happy 10th Birthday (September 18th, 2009)
AT VANCE's Ride The Sky
DANGER DANGER's Revolve
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Forever Is The World
Happy 8th Birthday (September 18th, 2012)
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s I Am
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Alter
VISION OF DISORDER’s The Cursed Remain Cursed
Happy 5th Birthday (September 18th, 2015)
ATREYU’s Long Live
BLESSTHEFALL’s To Those Left Behind
CHRISTIAN MISTRESS’ To Your Death
MALEVOLENT CREATION’s Dead Man’s Path
SEVEN WITCHES’ The Way Of The Wicked
TANK’s Valley Of Tears
TESSERACT’s Polaris