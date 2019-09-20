Brave History September 20th, 2019 - OZZY OSBOURNE, STYX, EXTREME, SOUNDGARDEN, CINDERELLA, AC/DC, BON JOVI, OPETH, And More!

Happy 39th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Blizzard Of Ozz - September 20th, 1980



Happy 71st Birthday Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo (STYX) - September 20th, 1948





Happy 53rd Birthday Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) - September 20th, 1966





Happy 52nd Birthday Matthew and Gunner Nelson (NELSON) - September 20th, 1967





Happy 51st Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Ben Shepherd - September 20th, 1968





R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 - July 16th, 1996



R.I.P. Tony Destra (CINDERELLA, BRITNY FOX): September 20th, 1954 - February 8th, 1987





Happy 43rd Birthday AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Australian edition) - September 20th, 1976





Happy 31st Birthday BULLETBOYS' BulletBoys - September 20th, 1988





Happy 14th Birthday BON JOVI's Have A Nice Day - September 20th, 2005





Happy 14th Birthday GOD FORBID - IV: Constitution of Treason - September 20th, 2005



Happy 8th Birthday OPETH's Heritage - September 20th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

DRUDKH's Handful Of Stars - September 20th, 2010

MANTICORE's Safe - September 20th, 2010

METALLICA's Six Feet Down Under (EP) - September 20th, 2010

RAUNCHY's A Discord Electric - September 20th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday

AMEBIX's Sonic Mass - September 20th, 2011

MOURNFUL CONGREGATION's The Unspoken Hymns - September 20th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

HIRAX’ Immortal Legacy - September 20th, 2013

STORMLORD’s Hesperia - September 20th, 2013