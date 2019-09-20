Brave History September 20th, 2019 - OZZY OSBOURNE, STYX, EXTREME, SOUNDGARDEN, CINDERELLA, AC/DC, BON JOVI, OPETH, And More!
September 20, 2019, 19 minutes ago
Happy 39th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Blizzard Of Ozz - September 20th, 1980
Happy 71st Birthday Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo (STYX) - September 20th, 1948
Happy 53rd Birthday Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) - September 20th, 1966
Happy 52nd Birthday Matthew and Gunner Nelson (NELSON) - September 20th, 1967
Happy 51st Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Ben Shepherd - September 20th, 1968
R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 - July 16th, 1996
R.I.P. Tony Destra (CINDERELLA, BRITNY FOX): September 20th, 1954 - February 8th, 1987
Happy 43rd Birthday AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Australian edition) - September 20th, 1976
Happy 31st Birthday BULLETBOYS' BulletBoys - September 20th, 1988
Happy 14th Birthday BON JOVI's Have A Nice Day - September 20th, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday GOD FORBID - IV: Constitution of Treason - September 20th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday OPETH's Heritage - September 20th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
DRUDKH's Handful Of Stars - September 20th, 2010
MANTICORE's Safe - September 20th, 2010
METALLICA's Six Feet Down Under (EP) - September 20th, 2010
RAUNCHY's A Discord Electric - September 20th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday
AMEBIX's Sonic Mass - September 20th, 2011
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION's The Unspoken Hymns - September 20th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
HIRAX’ Immortal Legacy - September 20th, 2013
STORMLORD’s Hesperia - September 20th, 2013