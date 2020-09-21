Brave History September 21st, 2020 - HELLOWEEN, MOTÖRHEAD, AXE, SCORPIONS, GARY MOORE, SHADOWS FALL, OPETH, DOKKEN, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Markus Grosskopf (HELLOWEEN) - September 21st, 1965





R.I.P. Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor (MOTÖRHEAD) - September 21st, 1954 – November 11th, 2015





Happy 69th Birthday Bob Harris (AXE) - September 21st, 1951





R.I.P. Raymond "Boz" Burrell (BAD COMPANY, KING CRIMSON): August 1st, 1946 - September 21st, 2006





Happy 37th Birthday GARY MOORE's Live at the Marquee - September 21st, 1983



Happy 27th Birthday SCORPIONS' Face The Heat - September 21st, 1993





Happy 16th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's The War Within - September 21st, 2004



Happy 10th Birthday OPETH's In Live Concert At The Royal Albert Hall - September 21st, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday DOKKEN’s Broken Bones - September 21st, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA's Sing Along Songs For The Damned & Delirious - September 21st, 2009

EVILE's Infected Nations - September 21st, 2009

RONNY MUNROE's The Fire Within - September 21st, 2009

SINISTER's Prophecies Denied (DVD) - September 21st, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday TORCHE's Songs For Singles (EP) - September 21st, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday HATESPHERE's The Great Bludgeoning - September 21st, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday (September 21st, 2012)

BEHEXEN’s Nightside Emanations

BLUT AUS NORD’s 777 – Cosmosophy

THE CHARIOT’s One Wing

ILLDISPOSED’s Sense the Darkness

WITCHCRAFT’s Legend

(Markus Grosskopf photo by Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)