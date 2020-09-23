Brave History September 23rd, 2020 - NEAL SMITH , BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ENSLAVED, HANKER, EUROPE, KYUSS, SKID ROW, DREAM THEATER, SAXON, PANTERA, MONSTROSITY, SIX FEET UNDER, And More!

Happy 73rd Birthday Neal Smith (ALICE COOPER) - September 23rd, 1947



Happy 71st Birthday BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – September 23rd, 1949





Happy 52nd Birthday Cato Bekkevold (ENSLAVED) - September 23rd, 1968



Happy 52nd Birthday Patrick Gravel (HANKER) – September 23rd, 1968





Happy 29th Birthday EUROPE's Prisoners In Paradise - September 23rd, 1991





Happy 29th Birthday KYUSS' Wretch - September 23rd, 1991





Happy 28th Birthday SKID ROW’s B-Side Ourselves – September 23rd, 1992



Happy 23rd Birthday DREAM THEATER's Falling Into Infinity - September 23rd, 1997





Happy 18th Birthday SAXON's Heavy Metal Thunder - September 23rd, 2002





Happy 17th Birthday PANTERA’s The Best Of Pantera – September 23rd, 2003



Happy 17th Birthday ALICE COOPER's The Eyes Of Alice Cooper - September 23rd, 2003





Happy 17th Birthday MONSTROSITY's Rise To Power - September 23rd, 2003





Happy 17th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Bringer Of Blood - September 23rd, 2003



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (September 23rd, 2011)

BIOHAZARD's Reborn In Defiance

LOCH VOSTOK's Dystopium

TEXTURES' Dualism

VAN CANTO's Break The Silence

Happy 6th Birthday AFFIANCE’s Blackout – September 23rd, 2014