Brave History September 23rd, 2020 - NEAL SMITH , BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ENSLAVED, HANKER, EUROPE, KYUSS, SKID ROW, DREAM THEATER, SAXON, PANTERA, MONSTROSITY, SIX FEET UNDER, And More!
September 23, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 73rd Birthday Neal Smith (ALICE COOPER) - September 23rd, 1947
Happy 71st Birthday BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – September 23rd, 1949
Happy 52nd Birthday Cato Bekkevold (ENSLAVED) - September 23rd, 1968
Happy 52nd Birthday Patrick Gravel (HANKER) – September 23rd, 1968
Happy 29th Birthday EUROPE's Prisoners In Paradise - September 23rd, 1991
Happy 29th Birthday KYUSS' Wretch - September 23rd, 1991
Happy 28th Birthday SKID ROW’s B-Side Ourselves – September 23rd, 1992
Happy 23rd Birthday DREAM THEATER's Falling Into Infinity - September 23rd, 1997
Happy 18th Birthday SAXON's Heavy Metal Thunder - September 23rd, 2002
Happy 17th Birthday PANTERA’s The Best Of Pantera – September 23rd, 2003
Happy 17th Birthday ALICE COOPER's The Eyes Of Alice Cooper - September 23rd, 2003
Happy 17th Birthday MONSTROSITY's Rise To Power - September 23rd, 2003
Happy 17th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Bringer Of Blood - September 23rd, 2003
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (September 23rd, 2011)
BIOHAZARD's Reborn In Defiance
LOCH VOSTOK's Dystopium
TEXTURES' Dualism
VAN CANTO's Break The Silence
Happy 6th Birthday AFFIANCE’s Blackout – September 23rd, 2014