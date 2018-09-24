Brave History September 24th, 2018 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, SLIPKNOT, VOIVOD, NIRVANA, PRONG, DOWN, DARKTHRONE, ARCH ENEMY, MARDUK, DIMMU BORGIR, DREAM THEATER, METALLICA, And More!
September 24, 2018, 42 minutes ago
Happy 28th Birthday MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990
Happy 56th Birthday Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE) - September 24th, 1962
Happy 53rd Birthday Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965
Happy 49th Birthday Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969
R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005
Happy 28th Birthday AC/DC's The Razors Edge - September 24th, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991
Happy 27th Birthday PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991
Happy 22nd Birthday 24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996
Happy 11th Birthday DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live (CD/DVD) – September 24th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday
CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power – September 24th, 2010
EXCITER’s Death Machine – September 24th, 2010
REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity – September 24th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton – September 24th, 2012
TO-MERA’s Exile – September 24th, 2012
TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush – September 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013