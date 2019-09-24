Brave History September 24th, 2019 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, SLIPKNOT, VOIVOD, NIRVANA, PRONG, DOWN, DARKTHRONE, ARCH ENEMY, MARDUK, DIMMU BORGIR, DREAM THEATER, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 29th Birthday MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990



Happy 57th Birthday Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE) - September 24th, 1962



Happy 54th Birthday Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965



Happy 50th Birthday Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969



R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005



Happy 29th Birthday AC/DC's The Razors Edge - September 24th, 1990



Happy 28th Birthday NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991



Happy 28th Birthday PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991



Happy 23rd Birthday 24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996



Happy 12th Birthday DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live (CD/DVD) – September 24th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power – September 24th, 2010

EXCITER’s Death Machine – September 24th, 2010

REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity – September 24th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton – September 24th, 2012

TO-MERA’s Exile – September 24th, 2012

TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush – September 24th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013