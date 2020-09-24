Brave History September 24th, 2020 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, SLIPKNOT, VOIVOD, NIRVANA, PRONG, DOWN, DARKTHRONE, ARCH ENEMY, MARDUK, DIMMU BORGIR, DREAM THEATER, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990



Happy 58th Birthday Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE) - September 24th, 1962



Happy 55th Birthday Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965



Happy 51st Birthday Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969



R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005



Happy 29th Birthday NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991



Happy 29th Birthday PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991



Happy 24th Birthday 24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996



Happy 13th Birthday DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live (CD/DVD) – September 24th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (September 24th, 2010)

CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power

EXCITER’s Death Machine

REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity

Happy 8th Birthday (September 24th, 2012)

SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton

TO-MERA’s Exile

TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush

Happy 7th Birthday RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013