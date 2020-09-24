Brave History September 24th, 2020 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, SLIPKNOT, VOIVOD, NIRVANA, PRONG, DOWN, DARKTHRONE, ARCH ENEMY, MARDUK, DIMMU BORGIR, DREAM THEATER, METALLICA, And More!

September 24, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarites megadeth fair warning dokken slipknot voivod nirvana prong 24-7 spyz down darkthrone arch enemy marduk dimmu borgir steve harris dream theater metallica

Brave History September 24th, 2020 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, SLIPKNOT, VOIVOD, NIRVANA, PRONG, DOWN, DARKTHRONE, ARCH ENEMY, MARDUK, DIMMU BORGIR, DREAM THEATER, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990

Happy 58th Birthday Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE) - September 24th, 1962

Happy 55th Birthday Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965

Happy 51st Birthday Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005

Happy 29th Birthday NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991

Happy 29th Birthday PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991

Happy 24th Birthday 24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996

Happy 13th Birthday DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live (CD/DVD) – September 24th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (September 24th, 2010)
CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power 
EXCITER’s Death Machine 
REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity 

Happy 8th Birthday (September 24th, 2012)
SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton 
TO-MERA’s Exile 
TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush

Happy 7th Birthday RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews