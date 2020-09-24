Brave History September 24th, 2020 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, SLIPKNOT, VOIVOD, NIRVANA, PRONG, DOWN, DARKTHRONE, ARCH ENEMY, MARDUK, DIMMU BORGIR, DREAM THEATER, METALLICA, And More!
September 24, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 30th Birthday MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990
Happy 58th Birthday Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE) - September 24th, 1962
Happy 55th Birthday Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965
Happy 51st Birthday Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969
R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005
Happy 29th Birthday NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991
Happy 29th Birthday PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991
Happy 24th Birthday 24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996
Happy 13th Birthday DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live (CD/DVD) – September 24th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday (September 24th, 2010)
CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power
EXCITER’s Death Machine
REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity
Happy 8th Birthday (September 24th, 2012)
SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton
TO-MERA’s Exile
TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush
Happy 7th Birthday RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013