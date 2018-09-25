Brave History September 25th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, JOHN BONHAM, IMPELLITTERI, LILLIAN AXE, IMMORTAL, INTO ETERNITY, PARADISE LOST, THE GATHERING, And More!

September 25, 2018, 39 minutes ago

Happy 46th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Vol. 4 - September 25th, 1972

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN): May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980

Happy 49th Birthday Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (GUNS N’ ROSES) - September 25th, 1969

Happy 57th Birthday Steve Blaze (LILLIAN AXE) - September 25, 1961

Happy 54th Birthday Chris Impellitteri (IMPELLITTERI, ANIMETAL USA) - September 25th, 1964

Happy 41st Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Technical Ecstasy - September 25th, 1976

Happy 17th Birthday SAXON’s Killing Ground - September 25th 2001

Happy 12th Birthday INTO ETERNITY's The Scattering Of Ashes - September 25th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday IMMORTAL’s All Shall Fall – September 25th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday DESTRUCTION's The Curse Of The Antichrist - Live In Agony - September 25th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday PARADISE LOST's Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us - September 25th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday ALIVE IN CHAINS’ Black Gives Way To Blue - September 25th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday THE GATHERING’s Afterwords – September 25th, 2012


More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday:
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's Triumph Or Agony - September 25th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday:
CARL JOHAN GRIMMARK's Grimmark - September 25th, 2007
DETHLOK's The Dethalbum - September 25th, 2007
THE BLED's Silent Treatment - September 25th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday:
METALIUM's Grounded - Chapter Eight - September 25th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday:
AS I LAY DYING’s Awakened - September 25th, 2012
PATHOLOGY’s The Time Of Great Purification - September 25th, 2012
REVOCATION’s Teratogenesis (EP) - September 25th, 2012
WINTERFYLLETH’s The Threnody Of Triumph - September 25th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Tales From The Deadside - September 25th, 2015
GLORYHAMMER’s Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards - September 25th, 2015
HUNTRESS’s Static - September 25th, 2015



KORPIKLAANI – “Henkselipoika” (Nuclear Blast)

INSURRECTION Premiere "Assassins"

