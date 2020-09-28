Brave History September 28th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, GEORGE LYNCH, THE OBSESSED, LED ZEPPELIN, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, CRADLE OF FILTH, SAXON, And More!
September 28, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 42nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Never Say Die! - September 28th, 1978
Happy 66th Birthday George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, KXM, T&N, DOKKEN) - September 28th, 1954
Happy 60th Birthday Scott “Wino” Weinrich (THE OBSESSED) – September 28th, 1960
Happy 44th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's The Song Remains The Same - September 28th, 1976
Happy 37th Birthday ALICE COOPER's DaDa - September 28th, 1983
Happy 32nd Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's No Rest For The Wicked - September 28th, 1988
Happy 22nd Birthday HAMMERFALL's Legacy Of Kings - September 28th, 1998
Happy 21st Birthday DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Calculating Infinity - September 28th, 1999
Happy 16th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Advance And Vanquish - September 28th, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Nymphetamine - September 28th, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday SAXON's Lionheart - September 28th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday SODOM's The Final Sign Of Evil - September 28th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's The Root Of All Evil - September 28th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday JAMES LABRIE's Static Impulse - September 28th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday ENSLAVED’s RIITIIR - September 28th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
DALIRADA's Arany-Album - September 28th, 2009
REDEMPTION's Snowfall On Judgement Day - September 28th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday (September 28th, 2010)
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' In The Abscence Of Light
AUGUST BURNS RED's Home
AVIAN's The Path (EP)
ALICE COOPER's Theater Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009
MUSHROOMHEAD's Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children
OCTOBER TIDE's A Thin Shell
POWERGLOVE's Saturday Morning Apocalypse
SLIPKNOT's (sic)nesses
UNEARTHLY TRANCE's V
Happy 9th Birthday PROFANE OMEN's Destroy - September 28th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday (September 28th, 2012)
ANGBAND’s Saved from the Truth
MAIDEN UNITED’s Across the Seventh Sea
SINISTER’s The Carnage Ending
THERION’s Les Fleurs du Mal