September 28, 2020, 2 hours ago

Brave History September 28th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, GEORGE LYNCH, THE OBSESSED, LED ZEPPELIN, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, CRADLE OF FILTH, SAXON, And More!

Happy 42nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Never Say Die! - September 28th, 1978

Happy 66th Birthday George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, KXM, T&N, DOKKEN) - September 28th, 1954

 
Happy 60th Birthday Scott “Wino” Weinrich (THE OBSESSED) – September 28th, 1960

Happy 44th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's The Song Remains The Same - September 28th, 1976

Happy 37th Birthday ALICE COOPER's DaDa - September 28th, 1983

Happy 32nd Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's No Rest For The Wicked - September 28th, 1988

Happy 22nd Birthday HAMMERFALL's Legacy Of Kings - September 28th, 1998 

 
Happy 21st Birthday DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Calculating Infinity - September 28th, 1999

 
Happy 16th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Advance And Vanquish - September 28th, 2004

 
Happy 16th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Nymphetamine - September 28th, 2004

 
Happy 16th Birthday SAXON's Lionheart - September 28th, 2004

 
Happy 13th Birthday SODOM's The Final Sign Of Evil - September 28th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday ARCH ENEMY's The Root Of All Evil - September 28th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday JAMES LABRIE's Static Impulse - September 28th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday ENSLAVED’s RIITIIR - September 28th, 2012


More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday 
DALIRADA's Arany-Album - September 28th, 2009
REDEMPTION's Snowfall On Judgement Day - September 28th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (September 28th, 2010)
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' In The Abscence Of Light
AUGUST BURNS RED's Home 
AVIAN's The Path (EP) 
ALICE COOPER's Theater Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009 
MUSHROOMHEAD's Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children 
OCTOBER TIDE's A Thin Shell 
POWERGLOVE's Saturday Morning Apocalypse
SLIPKNOT's (sic)nesses 
UNEARTHLY TRANCE's V 

Happy 9th Birthday PROFANE OMEN's Destroy - September 28th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday (September 28th, 2012)
ANGBAND’s Saved from the Truth 
MAIDEN UNITED’s Across the Seventh Sea
SINISTER’s The Carnage Ending 
THERION’s Les Fleurs du Mal 



Featured Audio

