Brave History September 30th, 2017 - FORBIDDEN, KIX, TESTAMENT, T. REX, GARY MOORE, KING DIAMOND, FATES WARNING, DEVIN TOWNSEND, MR. BIG, And More!

Happy 29th Birthday FORBIDDEN's Forbidden Evil - September 30th, 1988



Happy 60th Birthday Birthday Brian Forsythe (KIX) - September 30th, 1957



Happy 23rd Birthday TESTAMENT's Low - September 30th, 1994



R.I.P. Mark Bolan (real name Mark Feld; T REX) - September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977



Happy 39th Birthday GARY MOORE's Back On The Streets - September 30th, 1978



Happy 21st Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Graveyard - September 30th, 1996



Happy 4th Birthday FATES WARNING's Darkness In A Different Light - September 30th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s The Retinal Circus – September 30th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday MR. BIG’s The Stories We Could Tell - September 30th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday PLACE OF SKULLS' As A Dog Returns - September 30th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday BRAINSTORM's On The Spur Of The Moment - September 30th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday:

NONPOINT’s The Return – September 30th, 2014

WITCH MOUNTAIN’s Mobile Of Angels – September 30th, 2014