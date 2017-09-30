Brave History September 30th, 2017 - FORBIDDEN, KIX, TESTAMENT, T. REX, GARY MOORE, KING DIAMOND, FATES WARNING, DEVIN TOWNSEND, MR. BIG, And More!
September 30, 2017, 2 days ago
Happy 29th Birthday FORBIDDEN's Forbidden Evil - September 30th, 1988
Happy 60th Birthday Birthday Brian Forsythe (KIX) - September 30th, 1957
Happy 23rd Birthday TESTAMENT's Low - September 30th, 1994
R.I.P. Mark Bolan (real name Mark Feld; T REX) - September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977
Happy 39th Birthday GARY MOORE's Back On The Streets - September 30th, 1978
Happy 21st Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Graveyard - September 30th, 1996
Happy 4th Birthday FATES WARNING's Darkness In A Different Light - September 30th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s The Retinal Circus – September 30th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday MR. BIG’s The Stories We Could Tell - September 30th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday PLACE OF SKULLS' As A Dog Returns - September 30th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday BRAINSTORM's On The Spur Of The Moment - September 30th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday:
NONPOINT’s The Return – September 30th, 2014
WITCH MOUNTAIN’s Mobile Of Angels – September 30th, 2014