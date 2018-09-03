Brave History September 3rd, 2018 - OVERKILL, KING'S X, THIN LIZZY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, SEX PISTOLS, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, RUSH, RATT, XYZ, IN FLAMES, ALCHEMIST, VANISHING POINT, DEATH ANGEL, And More!
September 3, 2018, 30 minutes ago
Happy 27th Birthday OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 68th Birthday Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950
Happy 71st Birthday guitarist Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947
Happy 70th Birthday Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948
Happy 63rd Birthday Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955
Happy 34th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984
Happy 28th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 27th Birthday RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 27th Birthday XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 16th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002
Happy 11th Birthday ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Feast – September 3rd, 2013