Brave History September 3rd, 2019 - OVERKILL, KING'S X, THIN LIZZY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, SEX PISTOLS, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, RUSH, RATT, XYZ, IN FLAMES, ALCHEMIST, VANISHING POINT, DEATH ANGEL, And More!
September 3, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 28th Birthday OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 69th Birthday Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950
Happy 72nd Birthday guitarist Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947
Happy 71st Birthday Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948
Happy 64th Birthday Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955
Happy 35th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984
Happy 29th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990
Happy 28th Birthday RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 28th Birthday RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 28th Birthday XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991
Happy 17th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002
Happy 12th Birthday ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Feast – September 3rd, 2013