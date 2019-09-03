Brave History September 3rd, 2019 - OVERKILL, KING'S X, THIN LIZZY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, SEX PISTOLS, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, RUSH, RATT, XYZ, IN FLAMES, ALCHEMIST, VANISHING POINT, DEATH ANGEL, And More!

September 3, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities overkill king's x thin lizzy grand funk railroad sex pistols iron maiden judas priest rush ratt xyz in flames alchemist vanishing point death angel

Brave History September 3rd, 2019 - OVERKILL, KING'S X, THIN LIZZY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, SEX PISTOLS, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, RUSH, RATT, XYZ, IN FLAMES, ALCHEMIST, VANISHING POINT, DEATH ANGEL, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday OVERKILL’s Horrorscope - September 3rd, 1991

Happy 69th Birthday Doug Pinnick (KING'S X) - September 3rd, 1950
 
 
Happy 72nd Birthday guitarist Eric Bell (THIN LIZZY) - September 3rd, 1947
 
 
Happy 71st Birthday Donald Brewer (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 3rd, 1948
 
 
Happy 64th Birthday Steve Jones (SEX PISTOLS) - September 3rd, 1955

 
Happy 35th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Powerslave - September 3rd, 1984

 
Happy 29th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Painkiller - September 3rd, 1990
 
 
Happy 28th Birthday RUSH's Roll The Bones - September 3rd, 1991

 
Happy 28th Birthday RATT’s Ratt & Roll 81-91 - September 3rd, 1991

 
Happy 28th Birthday XYZ’s Hungry - September 3rd, 1991
 

Happy 17th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Reroute To Remain - September 3rd, 2002

Happy 12th Birthday ALCHEMIST's Tripsis - September 3rd, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday VANISHING POINT's The Fourth Season - September 3rd, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Relentless Retribution - September 3rd, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday THE RED SHORE's The Avarice Of Man - September 3rd, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday PRIMITIVE GRAVE IMAGE’s Psychededlic Episodes (Observations On Death And Deathlessness) – September 3rd, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday SACRED MOTHER TONGUE’s A Light Shines EP – September 3rd, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say – September 3rd, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday VISTA CHINO’s Peace – September 3rd, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Feast – September 3rd, 2013



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

Latest Reviews