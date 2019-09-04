Brave History September 4th, 2019 - W.A.S.P., SOUNDGARDEN, HANOI ROCKS, HALFORD, D:A:D, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, GREAT WHITE, MEGADETH, AEON, BARONESS, EVERY TIME I DIE, ZONARIA, AMORPHIS, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, IRON MAIDEN, And More!
Happy 63rd Birthday Steven Edward Duren - Blackie Lawless (W.A.S.P.) - September 4th, 1956
Happy 59th Birthday Kim Thayil (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 4th, 1960
Happy 56th Birthday Jan Stenfors - Nasty Suicide (HANOI ROCKS) - September 4th, 1963
Happy 56th Birthday Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, RIOT) - September 4th, 1963
Happy 54th Birthday Jesper Binzer (D:A:D) - September 4th, 1965
Happy 49th Birthday Igor Cavalera (CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, INFLIKTED, SEPULTURA) - September 4th, 1970
R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003
On February 20th, 2003, Ty Longley died, along with 100 fans, after pyrotechnics ignited a club during a Great White show in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
Happy 12th Birthday MEGADETH - That One Night: Live in Buenos Aires - September 4th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday AEON’s Rise To Dominate – September 4th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday BARONESS’ The Red Album – September 4th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday EVERY TIME I DIE’s The Big Dirty – September 4th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday ZONARIA’s Infamy And The Breed – September 4th, 2007
Happy 4th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Under The Red Cloud – September 4th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s Got Your Six – September 4th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The Book Of Souls – September 4th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday
BLACK MAJESTY’s Cross Of Thorns – September 4th, 2015
ONCE HUMAN’s The Life I Remember – September 4th, 2015
RIVERSIDE’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine – September 4th, 2015
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS’ The Night Creeper – September 4th, 2015
(Blackie Lawless photo by Mats Andersson)