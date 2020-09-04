Brave History September 4th, 2020 - W.A.S.P., SOUNDGARDEN, HANOI ROCKS, HALFORD, D:A:D, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, GREAT WHITE, MEGADETH, AEON, BARONESS, EVERY TIME I DIE, ZONARIA, AMORPHIS, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, IRON MAIDEN, And More!

Happy 64th Birthday Steven Edward Duren - Blackie Lawless (W.A.S.P.) - September 4th, 1956





Happy 60th Birthday Kim Thayil (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 4th, 1960





Happy 57th Birthday Jan Stenfors - Nasty Suicide (HANOI ROCKS) - September 4th, 1963





Happy 57th Birthday Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, RIOT) - September 4th, 1963



Happy 55th Birthday Jesper Binzer (D:A:D) - September 4th, 1965





Happy 50th Birthday Igor Cavalera (CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, INFLIKTED, SEPULTURA) - September 4th, 1970





R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003

On February 20th, 2003, Ty Longley died, along with 100 fans, after pyrotechnics ignited a club during a Great White show in West Warwick, Rhode Island.



Happy 13th Birthday MEGADETH - That One Night: Live in Buenos Aires - September 4th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday AEON’s Rise To Dominate – September 4th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday BARONESS’ The Red Album – September 4th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday EVERY TIME I DIE’s The Big Dirty – September 4th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday ZONARIA’s Infamy And The Breed – September 4th, 2007



Happy 5th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Under The Red Cloud – September 4th, 2015



Happy 5th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s Got Your Six – September 4th, 2015



Happy 5th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The Book Of Souls – September 4th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday (September 4th, 2015)

BLACK MAJESTY’s Cross Of Thorns

ONCE HUMAN’s The Life I Remember

RIVERSIDE’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine

UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS’ The Night Creeper

(Blackie Lawless photo by Mats Andersson)