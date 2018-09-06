Brave History September 6th, 2018 - ROGER WATERS, JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, BODY COUNT, OBITUARY, AMON AMARTH, ANGRA, ASHES OF ARES, KILLER DWARFS, MINISTRY, And More!

September 6, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 75th Birthday ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943

 
Happy 57th Birthday Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961

Happy 51st Birthday William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967

Happy 44th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974

Happy 24th Birthday BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994

Happy 24th Birthday OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994

Happy 14th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004

Happy 14th Birthday ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004

 
Happy 5th Birthday ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013 

Happy 5th Birthday MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013



PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

