Brave History September 6th, 2018 - ROGER WATERS, JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, BODY COUNT, OBITUARY, AMON AMARTH, ANGRA, ASHES OF ARES, KILLER DWARFS, MINISTRY, And More!

September 6, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 75th Birthday ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943





Happy 57th Birthday Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961



Happy 51st Birthday William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967



Happy 44th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974



Happy 24th Birthday BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994



Happy 24th Birthday OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994



Happy 14th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004



Happy 14th Birthday ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004





Happy 5th Birthday ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013