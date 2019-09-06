Brave History September 6th, 2019 - ROGER WATERS, JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, BODY COUNT, OBITUARY, AMON AMARTH, ANGRA, ASHES OF ARES, KILLER DWARFS, MINISTRY, And More!
September 6, 2019, 42 minutes ago
Happy 76th Birthday ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943
Happy 58th Birthday Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961
Happy 52nd Birthday William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967
Happy 45th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974
Happy 25th Birthday BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994
Happy 25th Birthday OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994
Happy 15th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004
Happy 15th Birthday ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004
Happy 6th Birthday ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013