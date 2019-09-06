Brave History September 6th, 2019 - ROGER WATERS, JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, BODY COUNT, OBITUARY, AMON AMARTH, ANGRA, ASHES OF ARES, KILLER DWARFS, MINISTRY, And More!

September 6, 2019, 42 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities roger waters judas priest alice in chains body count obituary amon amarth angra ashes of ares killer dwarfs ministry

Brave History September 6th, 2019 - ROGER WATERS, JUDAS PRIEST, ALICE IN CHAINS, BODY COUNT, OBITUARY, AMON AMARTH, ANGRA, ASHES OF ARES, KILLER DWARFS, MINISTRY, And More!

Happy 76th Birthday ROGER WATERS (PINK FLOYD) - September 6th, 1943

 
Happy 58th Birthday Scott Travis (JUDAS PRIEST, ANIMETAL USA, RACER X) - September 6th, 1961

Happy 52nd Birthday William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS) - September 6th, 1967

Happy 45th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's - Rocka Rolla - September 6th, 1974

Happy 25th Birthday BODY COUNT’s Born Dead - September 6th, 1994

Happy 25th Birthday OBITUARY’s World Demise - September 6th, 1994

Happy 15th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Fate Of Norns - September 6th, 2004

Happy 15th Birthday ANGRA’s Temple Of Shadows - September 6th, 2004

 
Happy 6th Birthday ASHES OF ARES’ Ashes Of Ares - September 6th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday KILLER DWARFS Start @ One - September 6th, 2013 

Happy 6th Birthday MINISTRY’s From Beer To Eternity

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday SAVIOURS’ Death’s Procession – September 6th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday DARK AGE’s A Matter Of Trust – September 6th, 2013



AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

