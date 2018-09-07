Brave History September 7th, 2018 - MERCYFUL FATE, BUDDY HOLLY, Y&T, HAREM SCAREM, BANG TANGO, THE WHO, QUEENSRŸCHE, PINK FLOYD, STEVE VAI, DIO, MEGADETH, STONE SOUR, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, And More!

Happy 34th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s Don't Break The Oath - September 7th, 1984



R.I.P. BUDDY HOLLY – September 7th, 1936 – February 3rd, 1959





R.I.P. Leonard Haze (Y&T) - September 7th, 1958 - September 11th, 2016



Happy 52nd Birthday Barry Donaghy (HAREM SCAREM) - September 7th, 1966



Happy 50th Birthday Kyle Stevens (BANG TANGO) - September 7th, 1968



R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO): August 23rd, 1946 - September 7th 1978



Happy 34th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Warning - September 7th, 1984



Happy 31st Birthday PINK FLOYD's A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - September 7th, 1987



Happy 19th Birthday STEVE VAI’s The Ultra Zone - September 7th, 1999



Happy 13th Birthday DIO’s Master Of The Moon - September 7th, 2004



Happy 8th Birthday MEGADETH’s Rust In Peace Live (DVD) – September 7th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Audio Secrecy – September 7th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ No Mercy Fool!/The Suicidal Family – September 7th, 2010



Happy 5th Birthday MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s Intermezzo – September 7th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday LACRIMOSA’s Revolution – September 7th, 2012