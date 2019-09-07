Brave History September 7th, 2019 - MERCYFUL FATE, BUDDY HOLLY, Y&T, HAREM SCAREM, BANG TANGO, THE WHO, QUEENSRŸCHE, PINK FLOYD, STEVE VAI, DIO, MEGADETH, STONE SOUR, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, And More!

September 7, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 35th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s Don't Break The Oath - September 7th, 1984



R.I.P. BUDDY HOLLY – September 7th, 1936 – February 3rd, 1959





R.I.P. Leonard Haze (Y&T) - September 7th, 1958 - September 11th, 2016



Happy 53rd Birthday Barry Donaghy (HAREM SCAREM) - September 7th, 1966



Happy 51st Birthday Kyle Stevens (BANG TANGO) - September 7th, 1968



R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO): August 23rd, 1946 - September 7th 1978



Happy 35th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Warning - September 7th, 1984



Happy 32nd Birthday PINK FLOYD's A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - September 7th, 1987



Happy 20th Birthday STEVE VAI’s The Ultra Zone - September 7th, 1999



Happy 14th Birthday DIO’s Master Of The Moon - September 7th, 2004



Happy 9th Birthday MEGADETH’s Rust In Peace Live (DVD) – September 7th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Audio Secrecy – September 7th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ No Mercy Fool!/The Suicidal Family – September 7th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s Intermezzo – September 7th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday LACRIMOSA’s Revolution – September 7th, 2012