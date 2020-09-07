Brave History September 7th, 2020 - MERCYFUL FATE, METALLICA, BUDDY HOLLY, Y&T, HAREM SCAREM, BANG TANGO, THE WHO, QUEENSRŸCHE, PINK FLOYD, STEVE VAI, DIO, MEGADETH, STONE SOUR, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, And More!
September 7, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Happy 36th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s Don't Break The Oath - September 7th, 1984
Happy 32nd Birthday METALLICA’s …And Justice For All – September 7th, 1988
R.I.P. BUDDY HOLLY – September 7th, 1936 – February 3rd, 1959
R.I.P. Leonard Haze (Y&T) - September 7th, 1958 - September 11th, 2016
Happy 54th Birthday Barry Donaghy (HAREM SCAREM) - September 7th, 1966
Happy 52nd Birthday Kyle Stevens (BANG TANGO) - September 7th, 1968
R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO): August 23rd, 1946 - September 7th 1978
Happy 36th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Warning - September 7th, 1984
Happy 33rd Birthday PINK FLOYD's A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - September 7th, 1987
Happy 21st Birthday STEVE VAI’s The Ultra Zone - September 7th, 1999
Happy 15th Birthday DIO’s Master Of The Moon - September 7th, 2004
Happy 10th Birthday MEGADETH’s Rust In Peace Live (DVD) – September 7th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Audio Secrecy – September 7th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ No Mercy Fool!/The Suicidal Family – September 7th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s Intermezzo – September 7th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday LACRIMOSA’s Revolution – September 7th, 2012