Brave History September 8th, 2018 - RUSH, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, PRAYING MANTIS, BLIND GUARDIAN, And 3 INCHES OF BLOOD!

September 8, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities dokken great white praying mantis blind guardian rush 3 inches of blood

Brave History September 8th, 2018 - RUSH, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, PRAYING MANTIS, BLIND GUARDIAN, And 3 INCHES OF BLOOD!

Happy 15th Birthday to IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003

Happy 31st Birthday RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987

Happy 62nd Birthday Mick Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956

Happy 60th Birthday Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958

Happy 51st Birthday Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967

Happy 50th Birthday Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968

Happy 19th Birthday TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999

Happy 9th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009

Happy 1st Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017

Happy 1st Birthday LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017

Happy 1st Birthday LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017

Happy 1st Birthday THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009

Happy 1st Birthday
CANNABIS CORPSE’s Left Hand Pass – September 8th, 2017
LIONIZE’s Nuclear Soul – September 8th, 2017
STRAY FROM THE PATH’s Only Death Is Real – September 8th, 2017

 



Featured Audio

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

PIG DESTROYER - "Army Of Cops" (Relapse)

Featured Video

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

OBSCURA – “Diluvium”

Latest Reviews