Brave History September 8th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, PRAYING MANTIS, BLIND GUARDIAN, And 3 INCHES OF BLOOD!

Happy 16th Birthday to IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003



Happy 32nd Birthday RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987



Happy 63rd Birthday Mick Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956



Happy 61st Birthday Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958



Happy 52nd Birthday Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967



Happy 51st Birthday Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968



Happy 20th Birthday TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999



Happy 10th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009

Happy 2nd Birthday

CANNABIS CORPSE’s Left Hand Pass – September 8th, 2017

LIONIZE’s Nuclear Soul – September 8th, 2017

STRAY FROM THE PATH’s Only Death Is Real – September 8th, 2017