Brave History September 9th, 2018 - CHRIS CAFFERY, IRON BUTTERFLY, AVANTASIA, SONATA ARCTICA, RUSH, FATES WARNING, RAGE, DEEP PURPLE, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM, INSOMNIUM, EINHERJER, SINNER, SATRYICON, And More!
September 9, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 51st Birthday Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE, DOCTOR BUTCHER) - September 9th, 1967
Happy 73rd Birthday Douglas Lloyd "Doug" Ingle (IRON BUTTERFLY) - September 9th, 1945
Happy 48th Birthday Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, HEAVENS GATE) - September 9th, 1970
Happy 38th Birthday Jani Liimatainen (SONATA ARCTICA, CAIN'S OFFERING) - September 9th, 1980
Happy 36th Birthday RUSH's Signals - September 9th, 1982
Happy 34th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Night On Brocken - September 9th 1984
Happy 21st Birthday RAGE’s End Of All Days - September 9th, 1996
Happy 15th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Bananas - September 9th, 2003
Happy 15th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Death Cult Armageddon - September 9th, 2003
Happy 9th Birthday ENSIFERUM's From Afar - September 9th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Across The Dark - September 9th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday EINHERJER's Norron - September 9th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday SINNER's One Bullet Left - September 9th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday SATYRICON’s Satyricon – September 9th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday A SOUND OF THUNDER’s The Lesser Key Of Solomon – September 9th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
ABLAZE MY SORROW's The suicide Note EP - September 9th, 2009
CANDIRIA's Toying With Insanities - September 9th, 2009
THUNDERSTONE's Dirt Metal - September 9th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday MARSEILLE’s Unfinished Business – September 9th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday MORIFADE’s Empire Of Souls – September 9th, 2011