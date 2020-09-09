Brave History September 9th, 2020 - CHRIS CAFFERY, IRON BUTTERFLY, AVANTASIA, SONATA ARCTICA, RUSH, FATES WARNING, RAGE, DEEP PURPLE, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM, INSOMNIUM, EINHERJER, SINNER, SATRYICON, And More!
September 9, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 53rd Birthday Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE, DOCTOR BUTCHER) - September 9th, 1967
Happy 75th Birthday Douglas Lloyd "Doug" Ingle (IRON BUTTERFLY) - September 9th, 1945
Happy 50th Birthday Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, HEAVENS GATE) - September 9th, 1970
Happy 40th Birthday Jani Liimatainen (SONATA ARCTICA, CAIN'S OFFERING) - September 9th, 1980
Happy 38th Birthday RUSH's Signals - September 9th, 1982
Happy 36th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Night On Brocken - September 9th 1984
Happy 23rd Birthday RAGE’s End Of All Days - September 9th, 1996
Happy 17th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Bananas - September 9th, 2003
Happy 17th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Death Cult Armageddon - September 9th, 2003
Happy 11th Birthday ENSIFERUM's From Afar - September 9th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Across The Dark - September 9th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday EINHERJER's Norron - September 9th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday SINNER's One Bullet Left - September 9th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday SATYRICON’s Satyricon – September 9th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday A SOUND OF THUNDER’s The Lesser Key Of Solomon – September 9th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (September 9th, 2009)
ABLAZE MY SORROW's The suicide Note EP
CANDIRIA's Toying With Insanities
THUNDERSTONE's Dirt Metal
Happy 10th Birthday MARSEILLE’s Unfinished Business – September 9th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday MORIFADE’s Empire Of Souls – September 9th, 2011