Brave History September 9th, 2020 - CHRIS CAFFERY, IRON BUTTERFLY, AVANTASIA, SONATA ARCTICA, RUSH, FATES WARNING, RAGE, DEEP PURPLE, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM, INSOMNIUM, EINHERJER, SINNER, SATRYICON, And More!

Happy 53rd Birthday Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE, DOCTOR BUTCHER) - September 9th, 1967



Happy 75th Birthday Douglas Lloyd "Doug" Ingle (IRON BUTTERFLY) - September 9th, 1945



Happy 50th Birthday Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, HEAVENS GATE) - September 9th, 1970



Happy 40th Birthday Jani Liimatainen (SONATA ARCTICA, CAIN'S OFFERING) - September 9th, 1980



Happy 38th Birthday RUSH's Signals - September 9th, 1982



Happy 36th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Night On Brocken - September 9th 1984



Happy 23rd Birthday RAGE’s End Of All Days - September 9th, 1996



Happy 17th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Bananas - September 9th, 2003



Happy 17th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Death Cult Armageddon - September 9th, 2003



Happy 11th Birthday ENSIFERUM's From Afar - September 9th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Across The Dark - September 9th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday EINHERJER's Norron - September 9th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday SINNER's One Bullet Left - September 9th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday SATYRICON’s Satyricon – September 9th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday A SOUND OF THUNDER’s The Lesser Key Of Solomon – September 9th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (September 9th, 2009)

ABLAZE MY SORROW's The suicide Note EP

CANDIRIA's Toying With Insanities

THUNDERSTONE's Dirt Metal

Happy 10th Birthday MARSEILLE’s Unfinished Business – September 9th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday MORIFADE’s Empire Of Souls – September 9th, 2011