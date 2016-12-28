BravePicks 2016 - DEATH ANGEL's The Evil Divide #4
December 28, 2016, 2 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2016 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2017? and Metal Predictions For 2017. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2016! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2016
4) DEATH ANGEL - The Evil Divide (Nuclear Blast)
Death Angel has been quite the model of consistency since their return in 2004. The San Francisco thrashers’ latest The Evil Divide proves no different delivering the trademark thrash sounds, with melodic moments, some groove-oriented tunes, and even hardcore sections. 29 years since their debut, Death Angel has just become better with age and earns the fourth spot in our countdown.
Guitarist Rob Cavestaney discussed the “death moth” on the album cover:
“Both Mark (Osegueda, vocals) and I had been tattooed by Bob, and when the subject of album artwork came up. We approached him to create the design. We wanted an image that would represent the idea of The Evil Divide; something beautiful, yet simultaneously wicked, hence the death moth. Bob realized our vision with mere pencil and paper, and now we proudly present to you the cover art for our 8th studio album, The Evil Divide."
BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen “highly recommended” the album in his review stating:
“Their latest, The Evil Divide is another vitriolic slab, enumerating ten tracks (bonus ‘Wasteland’ available on some versions) of varying takes on the thrash model. Musically, a combination of the debut and Act III, rather than the disjointed rhythms of Frolic Through The Park.”
Read more here.
BravePicks 2016 Top 31
1)
2)
3)
4) DEATH ANGEL - The Evil Divide (Nuclear Blast)
5) METAL CHURCH - XI (Rat Pak)
6) MEGADETH - Dystopia (Tradecraft/Universal)
7) DARKTHRONE - Arctic Thunder (Peaceville)
8) MESHUGGAH - The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)
9) FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Flotsam And Jetsam (AFM Records)
10) TOMBS - All Empires Fall (Relapse)
11) THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN - Disssociation (Sumerian / Party Smasher)
12) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence (HevyDevy)
13) WITCHERY – In His Infernal Majesty’s Service (Century Media)
14) ABBATH - S/T (Season Of Mist)
15) DARK FUNERAL - Where Shadows Forever Reign (Century Media)
16) ASPHYX - Incoming Death (Century Media)
17) GOJIRA - Magma (Roadrunner)
18) THE DEAD DAISIES - Make Some Noise (SPV / Spitfire)
19) INSAHN - Arktis. (Candlelight)
20) NAILS - You Will Never Be One Of Us (Nuclear Blast)
21) CROWBAR - The Serpent Only Lies (eOne)
22) BORKNAGAR - Winter Thrice (Century Media)
23) ENTOMBED A.D. - Dead Dawn (Century Media)
24) TREMONTI - Dust (Fret 12)
25) OPETH - Sorceress (Moderbolaget/Nuclear Blast)
26) HAMMERFALL - Built To Last (Napalm)
27) EPICA - The Holographic Principle (Nuclear Blast)
28) DARK TRANQUILLITY - Atoma (Century Media)
29) SUMERLANDS - S/T (Relapse)
30) RUNNING WILD – Rapid Foray (SPV)
31) AVANTASIA – Ghostlights (Nuclear Blast)