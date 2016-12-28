BravePicks 2016 - DEATH ANGEL's The Evil Divide #4

Death Angel has been quite the model of consistency since their return in 2004. The San Francisco thrashers’ latest The Evil Divide proves no different delivering the trademark thrash sounds, with melodic moments, some groove-oriented tunes, and even hardcore sections. 29 years since their debut, Death Angel has just become better with age and earns the fourth spot in our countdown.

Guitarist Rob Cavestaney discussed the “death moth” on the album cover:

“Both Mark (Osegueda, vocals) and I had been tattooed by Bob, and when the subject of album artwork came up. We approached him to create the design. We wanted an image that would represent the idea of The Evil Divide; something beautiful, yet simultaneously wicked, hence the death moth. Bob realized our vision with mere pencil and paper, and now we proudly present to you the cover art for our 8th studio album, The Evil Divide."

BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen “highly recommended” the album in his review stating:

“Their latest, The Evil Divide is another vitriolic slab, enumerating ten tracks (bonus ‘Wasteland’ available on some versions) of varying takes on the thrash model. Musically, a combination of the debut and Act III, rather than the disjointed rhythms of Frolic Through The Park.”

