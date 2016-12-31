BravePicks 2016 - METALLICA's Hardwired...To Self-Destruct #1

Yeah, it’s the worst kept secret in the world, ‘cause most of the metal community agree that Metallica roared back in 2016 with their finest slab since their "Black Album" 25 years ago. What a way to celebrate a quarter century. Hardwired…To Self-Destruct was an ambitious double album totaling 12 tracks, Metallica proving to even their most ardent detractors they could still thrash with the best of them (“Spit Out The Bone” being all the proof you need!). And BraveWords was honored to premiere the “ManUNkind” video (gruesomely directed by Jonas Åkerlund, it was the first look at the upcoming Lords Of Chaos film), which has seen close to 600,000 views at BraveWords! Thanks lads!



So let us present the BravePick Of 2016, winning easily over the competition this year. And that's saying something, as we saw some incredible metal releases in 2016! Stay tuned next week for The BraveWords Scribes Speak! Starting Monday we'll run all of our Top 20 lists, the always-popular Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2017? and Metal Predictions For 2017.



Happy New Year from BraveWords! See you in the pit in 2017!

BravePicks 2016

1) METALLICA - Hardwired...To Self-Destruct (Blackened)