BravePicks 2017 - CANNIBAL CORPSE's Red Before Black #16
December 16, 2017, 2 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE – Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
The deadliest death metal album of the year belongs to Cannibal Corpse’s Red Before Black. Like a fine (bloodied) wine, the Corpse just gets better with age. On album number 14, Red Before Black embodies what death metal is all about – viciousness, pounding riffs, and unrelenting intensity. Take a look at that cover art with depicting a victim’s last moments before death. That says it all and easily takes a spot on our countdown.
“We just took it to another level; it’s crazy,” proclaimed drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz to BW scribe Aaron Small in a feature story. Given the beyond impressive nature of the thirteen Cannibal Corpse albums prior to Red Before Black, achieving an even higher level of respect within the death metal community seemed impossible, yet that’s exactly what happened. “It seems like we’ve been doing that for the last four or five albums. We’ll come out with an album and everybody will say, ‘how are they going to top this?’, and we do. It’s just been getting better and better and better. Especially the older we get. You’re gaining knowledge as you go, and you’re trying to be the best you can be. We’re always trying to write a better song. All those things come into play and here we are – the best Cannibal we’ve been. It’s pretty insane.”
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)