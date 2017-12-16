BravePicks 2017 - CANNIBAL CORPSE's Red Before Black #16

The deadliest death metal album of the year belongs to Cannibal Corpse’s Red Before Black. Like a fine (bloodied) wine, the Corpse just gets better with age. On album number 14, Red Before Black embodies what death metal is all about – viciousness, pounding riffs, and unrelenting intensity. Take a look at that cover art with depicting a victim’s last moments before death. That says it all and easily takes a spot on our countdown.

“We just took it to another level; it’s crazy,” proclaimed drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz to BW scribe Aaron Small in a feature story. Given the beyond impressive nature of the thirteen Cannibal Corpse albums prior to Red Before Black, achieving an even higher level of respect within the death metal community seemed impossible, yet that’s exactly what happened. “It seems like we’ve been doing that for the last four or five albums. We’ll come out with an album and everybody will say, ‘how are they going to top this?’, and we do. It’s just been getting better and better and better. Especially the older we get. You’re gaining knowledge as you go, and you’re trying to be the best you can be. We’re always trying to write a better song. All those things come into play and here we are – the best Cannibal we’ve been. It’s pretty insane.”