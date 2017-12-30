BravePicks 2017 - ICED EARTH's Incorruptible #2

In defiance of authority forever is Iced Earth. Jon Schaeffer has been waving the black flag for almost 30 years and with these icy devils there will also be galloping riffs, mid-paced anthems, and melancholic ballads. Over the years the quality has ebbed and flowed like a crazy roller coaster, but American metallers have found new peaks since former Into Eternity vocalist Stu Block entered the fold.

Incorruptible is a testament to the what the band has become to this point – thrashy American power metal, including a pirate romper “Black Flag”, inspiring Celtic war track “Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”, tribal beating instrumental “Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors)”, the fist-pumping “Raven Wing”, and the savagery “Seven Headed Whore”. A marked improvement over 2014’s Plagues Of Babylon, Incorruptible is undoubtedly a top album of the year!

BW scribe Mark Gromen raved about Incorruptible in his review saying, “Taking a page from Iced Earth history, as well as a nod to fellow tour mates, Sabaton, ‘Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)’ recalls the decimation of the Irish Brigade, in the Battle Of Fredericksburg, during the American Civil War. If ‘Raven Wing’ is the premier slower song, this one is the album's overall stand-out. After intro, enlivened by an almost punky vibe, nearly as adrenaline fueled as its namesake charge into battle. Midway through, there's the echo of pipes and battle noises, before returning to the hardened guitars. Can't wait to hear it live!”