BravePicks 2017 - WEDNESDAY 13's Condolences #7

Personal, dark, and violent. A swirl of tormenting emotions led to the heavy Wednesday 13 album Condolences. It’s a concept record about loss as the members of the band were going through tough times during the writing of the record and it concludes with the band’s most mature and thoughtful to date. A truly remarkable feat.

In a BW feature story, the mainman told scribe Aaron Small, “We had personal losses in our lives, Roman (Surman – lead guitarist) lost a really close friend, I lost my old drummer from The Drag Queens (David Hughes aka Scabs). Then you’ve got Bowie, and Lemmy, and Prince dropping… I kept seeing ‘condolences, condolences, sorry for your loss, condolences.’ That set something off in my head. I just turned 40 and I’m thinking, I could die soon. Death is in my head. It’s a dark record based off death.”

Small then proclaimed in his review, “Ghastly ghoul Wednesday 13 is back stronger, heavier, and more serious than ever before! Shedding his horror punk skin for deadly metal riffs akin to Pantera, W13 has replaced the campy tributes to Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees with a vicious new album that shatters all expectations.”