BravePicks 2017 - WEDNESDAY 13's Condolences #7
December 25, 2017, 4 hours ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal mastery is almost over! And all the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to celebrate the winners and call out the not-so winners! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2017 throughout December! And once again our devout scribes put their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments, Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2018. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2017! Let’s rock!
BravePicks 2017
7) WEDNESDAY 13 – Condolences (Nuclear Blast)
Personal, dark, and violent. A swirl of tormenting emotions led to the heavy Wednesday 13 album Condolences. It’s a concept record about loss as the members of the band were going through tough times during the writing of the record and it concludes with the band’s most mature and thoughtful to date. A truly remarkable feat.
In a BW feature story, the mainman told scribe Aaron Small, “We had personal losses in our lives, Roman (Surman – lead guitarist) lost a really close friend, I lost my old drummer from The Drag Queens (David Hughes aka Scabs). Then you’ve got Bowie, and Lemmy, and Prince dropping… I kept seeing ‘condolences, condolences, sorry for your loss, condolences.’ That set something off in my head. I just turned 40 and I’m thinking, I could die soon. Death is in my head. It’s a dark record based off death.”
Small then proclaimed in his review, “Ghastly ghoul Wednesday 13 is back stronger, heavier, and more serious than ever before! Shedding his horror punk skin for deadly metal riffs akin to Pantera, W13 has replaced the campy tributes to Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees with a vicious new album that shatters all expectations.”
BravePicks 2017 Top 30
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7) WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences (Nuclear Blast)
8) COMMUNIC - Where Echoes Gather (AFM)
9) STONE SOUR - Hydrograd (Roadrunner)
10) EUROPE - Walk The Earth (Hell & Back)
11) ARCH ENEMY – Will To Power (Century Media)
12) IMMOLATION - Atonement (Nuclear Blast)
13) ACCEPT - The Rise Of Chaos (Nuclear Blast)
14) PRONG - Zero Days (Steamhammer / SPV)
15) AYREON – The Source (InsideOut)
16) CANNIBAL CORPSE - Red Before Black (Metal Blade)
17) ANNIHILATOR - For The Demented (Silver Lining)
18) DECAPITATED - Anticult (Nuclear Blast)
19) GRAVE DIGGER - Healed By Metal (Napalm)
20) WITCHERY - I Am Legion (Century Media)
21) CAVALERA CONSPIRACY - Psychosis (Napalm)
22) MOONSPELL - 1755 (Napalm)
23) L.A. GUNS - The Missing Peace (Frontiers)
24) SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah (Nuclear Blast)
25) JAG PANZER - The Deviant Chord (SPV)
26) GOATWHORE - Vengeful Ascension (Metal Blade)
27) FIRESPAWN - The Reprobate (Century Media)
28) FIREWIND - Immortals (AFM)
29) VENOM INC. – Avé (Nuclear Blast)
30) THE HAUNTED - Strength In Numbers (Century Media)