BravePicks 2018 – BLOODBATH's The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn #15
December 16, 2018, an hour ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal debauchery is almost over! Killing is our business ... and business is good! And this year the metal scene killed it with a myriad of heavy intrigue! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and call out the the disappointments.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2018 each day in December! And our devout scribes killed it as well, putting their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2019. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2018! On with the cream of this year's crop!
BravePicks 2018
15) BLOODBATH – The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn (Peaceville)
Like all gore-drenched sequels, demonic death metal supergroup, Bloodbath’s fifth slice of morbid savagery comes even darker, nastier and sicker than before. It’s been four years since Grand Morbid Funeral, and Stockholm’s shadiest death cult - with members drawn from metal luminaries Paradise Lost, Katatonia, Opeth and Craft - return with a new slab of old-school, HM-2 driven blackness: The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn takes aim at #15 on our countdown!
Recorded by Bloodbath and Karl Daniel Liden, at Ghost Ward, City Of Glass & Tri-Lamb Studios,during the first half of this foul year of our Lord, the album is the second with Old Nick on vocals. If Grand Morbid Funeral was a thick spray of deathly noise, on The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn, it is the rotten, fetid state of the world and our inevitable doom that is casting a looming shadow over proceedings. With world leaders threatening nuclear annihilation in 140 characters over social media, capitalism tearing itself apart, a wilful march into a surveillance state via handy pocket spying devices, a shifting climate that appears to literally be trying to kill us... It’s all fuelled Bloodbath’s newest ode to filth.
“What are we presenting with this album? Humanity’s unfaltering march prone towards downfall,” declares guitarist Blakkheim. “The threat to this world isn’t from far beyond the sun, the enemy is right here, within the walls. Only the god of emptiness will survive us all. The arrow of Satan is drawn!"
BravePicks 2018 Top 30
16) AMORPHIS - Queen Of Time (Nuclear Blast)
17) BLACK LABEL SOCIEY – Grimmest Hits (eOne)
18) IHSAHN – Ámr (Candlelight / Spinefarm)
19) THE DEAD DAISIES - Burn It Down (Spitfire / SPV)
20) MELIAH RAGE - Idol Hands (Metal On Metal)
21) ALICE IN CHAINS - Rainier Fog (BMG)
22) HIGH ON FIRE - Electric Messiah (eOne)
23) MAMMOTH GRINDER - Cosmic Crypt (Relapse)
24) ICARUS WITCH - Goodbye Cruel World (Cleopatra)
25) UNLEASHED - The Hunt For White Christ (Napalm)
26) SATAN - Cruel Magic (Metal Blade)
27) GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Meanwhile, Back In The Garage (Frontiers)
28) MONSTROSITY – The Passage Of Existence (Metal Blade)
29) GRUESOME – Twisted Prayers (Relapse)
30) DIMMU BORGIR - Eonian (Nuclear Blast)