BravePicks 2018 – CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's No Cross No Crown #6
December 25, 2018, 29 minutes ago
Another gruelling year of heavy metal debauchery is almost over! Killing is our business ... and business is good! And this year the metal scene killed it with a myriad of heavy intrigue! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and call out the the disappointments.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2018 each day in December! And our devout scribes killed it as well, putting their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2019. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2018! On with the cream of this year's crop!
BravePicks 2018
6) CORROSION OF CONFORMITY – No Cross No Crown (Nuclear Blast)
A mammoth comeback with mammoth expectations. Yet those were even exceeded with Corrosion Of Conformity’s No Cross No Crown. Featuring the return the bassist Pepper Keenan, COC takes back their kingdom with their trademark southern, groovy sounds matched with tremendous songwriting to boot. It feels good to hear Pepper’s distinctive vocals and keeps us coming back for more. No Cross No Crown takes the #6 spot of our BravePicks.
As Mike Dean told BraveWords in a feature interview, “It’s significant to us because it’s the first time in probably twelve years or so that we’ve had both Reed Mullin and Pepper Keenan playing in the band with us on a new recording. The last one we did with Pepper was In The Arms Of God, and I was feeling creatively like we were taking it to some new places and we were really happy with it. But Reed wasn’t available, so we had Stanton Moore, who apparently if you look at drum magazines, he would be on the front of them - he plays in a New Orleans/jazz/funk thing called Galactic. That was creatively very cool, and we wanted to continue that, but Pepper went back to Down, and we gave it a rest for a while. Then we brought it back as a three-piece, and that was awesome. But sometimes you’re missing that magic that Deliverance was - that type of format. We got back with Pepper and were planning on getting to work making some music, and we got roped into maybe a hundred more shows than we planned to do - because people were asking. So we finally got around to it last year, and it ended up not being entirely what we expected. We were thinking, ‘We’ll continue on in the vein of In The Arms Of God, and some of that Deliverance type magic would occur.’ But I feel we came up with a different animal - a little more aggressive, a little more relentless. But in a creative way - not in a knuckle-dragging kind of way. Having the luxury of it being a couple of months completed here, I actually have perspective of it, and can listen to and go, ‘This is potentially ground-breaking for us.’ I’m really happy with it.”
BravePicks 2018 Top 30
6) CORROSION OF CONFORMITY - No Cross No Crown (Nuclear Blast)
7) VOIVOD - The Wake (Century Media)
8) WARREL DANE - Shadow Work (Century Media)
9) SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS - Living The Dream (Snakepit / Roadrunner)
10) SLEEP - The Sciences (Third Man)
11) BULLET - Dust To Gold (Steamhammer / SPV)
12) DEAFHEAVEN - Ordinary Corrupt Human Love (Anti-)
13) RIVERS OF NIHIL - Where Owls Know My Name (Metal Blade)
14) IMMORTAL - Northern Chaos Gods (Nuclear Blast)
15) BLOODBATH - The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn (Peaceville)
16) AMORPHIS - Queen Of Time (Nuclear Blast)
17) BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Grimmest Hits (eOne)
18) IHSAHN – Ámr (Candlelight / Spinefarm)
19) THE DEAD DAISIES - Burn It Down (Spitfire / SPV)
20) MELIAH RAGE - Idol Hands (Metal On Metal)
21) ALICE IN CHAINS - Rainier Fog (BMG)
22) HIGH ON FIRE - Electric Messiah (eOne)
23) MAMMOTH GRINDER - Cosmic Crypt (Relapse)
24) ICARUS WITCH - Goodbye Cruel World (Cleopatra)
25) UNLEASHED - The Hunt For White Christ (Napalm)
26) SATAN - Cruel Magic (Metal Blade)
27) GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Meanwhile, Back In The Garage (Frontiers)
28) MONSTROSITY – The Passage Of Existence (Metal Blade)
29) GRUESOME – Twisted Prayers (Relapse)
30) DIMMU BORGIR - Eonian (Nuclear Blast)