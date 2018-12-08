BravePicks 2018 – MAMMOTH GRINDER's Cosmic Crypt #23
Another gruelling year of heavy metal debauchery is almost over! Killing is our business ... and business is good! And this year the metal scene killed it with a myriad of heavy intrigue! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and call out the the disappointments.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2018 each day in December! And our devout scribes killed it as well, putting their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2019. All will be showcased come the New Year!
'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2018! On with the cream of this year's crop!
BravePicks 2018
23) MAMMOTH GRINDER – Cosmic Crypt (Relapse)
Death metal, hardcore, sludge, a little bit of everything is packed in this dirty romp of Mammoth Grinder’s fourth album, Cosmic Crypt. Their first album in five years is heavier than ever and erupts to #23 on our list.
BraveWords scribe Gregg Pratt loved the album and wrote in his review , “Seems like everyone was talking about Power Trip in 2017, but let's take a few moments here to talk about Mammoth Grinder, which features in its ranks Chris Ulsh of Power Trip. But the sounds here are way more rooted in raw punk, in ugly d-beat, in crusted-over sludge... oh, man, Mammoth Grinder are good, and here on their fourth full-length they're great, the band finding the perfect production sound for their simple, doom-y hardcore, with everything cranked in the reds, the kick drum bursting through, the energy enough to make even hardened His Hero Is Gone fans (guilty as charged) take a second glance.”
24) ICARUS WITCH - Goodbye Cruel World (Cleopatra)
25)UNLEASHED - The Hunt For White Christ (Napalm)
26) SATAN - Cruel Magic (Metal Blade)
27) GRAHAM BONNET BAND - Meanwhile, Back In The Garage (Frontiers)
28) MONSTROSITY – The Passage Of Existence (Metal Blade)
29) GRUESOME – Twisted Prayers (Relapse)
30) DIMMU BORGIR - Eonian (Nuclear Blast)