BravePicks 2018 – MAMMOTH GRINDER's Cosmic Crypt #23

Another gruelling year of heavy metal debauchery is almost over! Killing is our business ... and business is good! And this year the metal scene killed it with a myriad of heavy intrigue! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and call out the the disappointments.



So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2018 each day in December! And our devout scribes killed it as well, putting their collective metal minds together to build the ultimate lists including individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2018? and Metal Predictions For 2019. All will be showcased come the New Year!

'Tis the season to commence the good, bad and ugly of 2018! On with the cream of this year's crop!

BravePicks 2018

23) MAMMOTH GRINDER – Cosmic Crypt (Relapse)